UK weather extremes to become new normal, says National Trust

From BBC
The National Trust has warned that extreme weather seen in the UK in 2022 has set a benchmark for what a typical year could be like from now on.
The charity said high temperatures, drought and back-to-back storms have created major challenges for nature.
In its annual review, it described such conditions as the “new normal”.
It said this year was a “stark illustration” of the difficulties many UK species could face without more action to tackle climate change.
The hot summer and months of low rainfall dried up rivers, fragile chalk streams and ponds, damaged crops and natural habitats, and fuelled wildfires that destroyed landscapes, the charity said.
Wildfires on National Trust land scorched areas such as Zennor Head, Cornwall, Bolberry Down in south Devon, Baggy Point in north Devon and Studland in Dorset, destroying homes of species including rare sand lizards.
In a separate report, the Met Office said 2022 is set to be the warmest year on record for the UK.
The weather forecaster said its provisional figures suggest all four seasons range in the top 10 since records began in 1884, with the 10 warmest years taking place from 2003 onwards.