Video: In Brazil’s Amazon, Quilombolas fight major palm oil firm for access to cemeteries

ALTO ACARÁ, Brazil — “The right of those who used to live here to access the cemetery is in the [Brazilian] Constitution. … The cemetery is a sacred place,” sociologist and historian Maria da Paz Saavedra told Mongabay during a visit to Our Lady of Battle Cemetery in the Amazon. The area, located in northern Pará state, is at the center of a six-year legal battle where Quilombolas — descendants of Afro-Brazilian runaway slaves — accuse Agropalma, the country’s second-largest palm oil exporter, of land-grabbing over their ancestral lands, as revealed in Mongabay’s yearlong investigation. The company denies the accusations. Saavedra is part of the group that guided Mongabay in November 2021, when Quilombolas celebrated the Day of the Dead at Our Lady of Battle Cemetery for the first time in decades, claiming that access to the area had been hampered since it became Agropalma’s “legal reserve” — the proportion of land that the Brazilian legislation obliges a private property owner to maintain in its natural state — in the 1980s. “They’re forbidden to come here. … All the riverside communities have to be expropriated, as a legal reserve, by its definition, can’t have people [living] in it,” says Saavedra, a researcher at the Federal University of Pará (UFPA) and PhD candidate, adding that they had to leave their homes “whether by the acquisition of their lands by farmers or by being expelled by gunmen.” In this video, Mongabay witnessed what is called a “historic moment” and got first-hand footage and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

