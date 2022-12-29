For Nepal, 2022 was a roaring Year of the Tiger

KATHMANDU — The country received accolades and applause from all around the world for its success in conserving the endangered species. However, with the growing number of big cats, attacks on humans and livestock have also gone up. Similarly, the success of the tiger-focused conservation approach comes at the experts say. Even so, Nepal’s tigers aren’t out of the proverbial woods yet. An ongoing spree of road and railway construction through important habitats is going to severely affect the population, a study warns. With all eyes on this iconic apex predator throughout 2022, here’s how Mongabay reported from Nepal on the Year of the Tiger: There are officially 355 wild tigers in Nepal, according to the latest census, nearly triple the figure of 121 from 2010. Image by Mohammed via Paxahive. Nepal was supposed to double its tiger population since 2010. It tripled it There are officially 355 wild tigers in Nepal, according to the latest census, nearly triple the figure of 121 from 2010. Nepal is one of 13 tiger range countries that pledged in 2010, the last Year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac, to double the global tiger population by 2022, the current Year of the Tiger. The massive conservation success is expected to make Nepal the only one of the tiger range countries to even come close to doubling its population of the big cat. But Nepal’s success has also raised concerns that its tiger population may fast be approaching the limit of what the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

