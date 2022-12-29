Indonesia’s ‘essential’ mangroves, seagrass and corals remain unprotected

JAKARTA — Much of the mangroves, seagrass beds and coral reefs in Indonesia lie outside protected areas, which could thwart efforts at effective marine conservation, a new report shows. Indonesia currently has 284,000 square kilometers (110,000 square miles) of marine area under protection. But 84% of the country’s 2.79 million hectares (6.89 million acres) of mangroves; 55% of its 295,000 hectares (729,000 acres) of seagrass meadows; and 57% of its 2.52 million hectares (6.23 million acres) of coral reefs fall outside these MPAs. That’s according to the World Resources Institute’s Indonesian office (WRI Indonesia). In fact, less than 20% of Indonesia’s MPAs cover these important marine ecosystems. “These essential ecosystems, i.e. mangrove, seagrass, coral reef — the power of three, are known as ecosystems that function as habitat and protection for sea organisms, fish, including for nursery ground/reproduction,” Tezza Napitupulu, a former economics researcher at WRI Indonesia and lead author of the report published earlier this month, told Mongabay in an email. Auki Island is home to seven species of mangrove trees, which make up a crucial ecosystem believed to help mitigate the impacts of climate change, such as rising sea levels. Image by Ridzki R. Sigit/Mongabay Indonesia. With the threat of the climate crisis, there’s been a growing appreciate of these ecosystems’ importance as barriers against ocean disasters and as stores of carbon dioxide, especially mangroves and seagrass, said Napitupulu, who is now a lecturer at the University of Indonesia’s School of Economics and Business. Indonesia plans to expand…This article was originally published on Mongabay

