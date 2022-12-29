Mongabay’s top 10 stories of 2022

By the time 2022 comes to a close, Mongabay will have published around 4,900 articles this year, including original reporting in English, French, Hindi, Indonesian, Portuguese and Spanish, as well as translations across Chinese, German, Italian and Japanese. Mongabay.com’s on-site traffic amounted to 17.5 million visitors, plus another 5.5 million to Mongabay.co.id, Mongabay’s Indonesia sister site. Across all bureaus, the total time spent on Mongabay.com in 2022 amounted to 14.4 million hours. Below are the articles that captured the most attention from Mongabay.com’s readers this year. 1. In Costa Rica, unlicensed fishers and regulators unite over a common enemy The arrival of invasive red lionfish (Pterois volitans) into Costa Rica’s Caribbean waters has created an unlikely set of allies: Artisanal fishers, denied licenses since 2005 pending a study on fishing sustainability, and fisheries regulators. Written by Alfredo Torres and Linus Unah, Mongabay’s most popular story of 2022 explores how unlicensed fishers swung into action to remove lionfish from the sea, organizing into a regional association and eventually collaborating with academic researchers to conduct studies on local fish and fishers. Their efforts have captured attention both domestically and internationally, and, thanks to a law passed in March 2022, created a pathway for licenses to be awarded to members of fishers’ organizations that share data with regulators. The invasive red lionfish (Pterois volitans) from Costa Rica’s Caribbean waters. Image by Alfredo Torres for Mongabay. 2. Exclusive: Shark finning rampant across Chinese tuna firm’s fleet Based on dozens of interviews with deckhands, this…This article was originally published on Mongabay

