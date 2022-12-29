Mongabay’s top Amazon stories from 2022

The fight to save the Amazon has continued in 2022, as tragedy and political hope are shaping the region. Violence against environmental defenders ran rampant Indigenous people have continued to face threats, violence and killings across the Amazon region, as they risk displacement and suffer the impacts of illegal logging, mining and agricultural expansion. Vigil for Dom Phillips and Bruno Araújo Pereira at the Brazilian Embassy in London. Image courtesy of Chris J. Ratcliffe/Greenpeace. The murders of activist Bruno Perreira and journalist Dom Phillips shook Brazil and the world, shedding light on the dangers faced by environmental defenders in the Amazon, increasingly targeted during President Jair Bolsonaro’s leadership. Crimes against Indigenous people remained largely unpunished, with authorities even not investigating some cases. However, for the first time, the killing of an Indigenous defender, Paolo Guajarara, murdered in 2019 by illegal loggers, has been sent to trial in front of a judge, raising hopes about fighting impunity in Brazil. Deforestation kept strong Although overall, annual deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon in 2022 dropped by about 11% compared with 2021, in the wake of presidential elections and during the COP27 climate conference, clear-cutting soared. November deforestation rates were 60% above the month’s average for the last seven years, in line with forest loss during Bolsonaro’s term, when deforestation rates increased overall by 59.5%, for the worst destruction of the Amazon in the last 34 years. Harvested Amazon trees on their way to market, either for final sale in Brazilian cities or for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

