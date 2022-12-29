The least social of the African antelopes: the bushbuck | Candid Animal Cam

Camera traps bring you closer to the secretive natural world and are an important conservation tool to study wildlife. This week we are meeting the bushbuck. The bushbuck (Tragelaphus scriptus) is an antelope found in sub-Saharan forests and brush. It is the least social and non-territorial of the African antelopes with adult rams actively avoiding eye contact with one another, and neither rams nor ewes defending their home ranges. These shy and usually solitary antelopes have distinctive white patches on the neck and throat and vertical stripes or rows of spots on the sides. Males have horns, which are long, spirally twisted, and relatively straight. Horns begin to grow at ten months old, and they can grow up to 50 cm long. When threatened, bushbucks will react in a variety of ways. If they are in the forest or thick bush, they may freeze in one position and remain very still, allowing their coloring to camouflage them. Sometimes they will lie flat on the ground or run away, producing a series of hoarse barks. When surprised in an open area, they will sometimes stand still or slowly walk to the nearest cover. Female bushbucks go to great lengths to hide their young. After giving birth, the mother cleans and hides the newborn calf. When she visits and suckles it, she eats its dung, so no scent remains to attract predators. The main threat to bushbuck is habitat loss due to the unsustainable growth of agriculture, settlements, and roads. Hunting pressures pose another…This article was originally published on Mongabay

