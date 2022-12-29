What happened in the world’s rainforests in 2022?

There were some hopeful developments for tropical rainforest conservation in 2022, including declines in the deforestation rate in Indonesia and the Brazilian Amazon, new high-level policy commitments supporting forest protection, and expanding recognition of the importance of forests for human well-being. But the outlook for tropical forests nonetheless remains tenuous, with the impacts of climate change and degradation worsening, ongoing violence against environmental defenders, and macroeconomic trends that could accelerate forest conversion in the near future. The following is a look at some of the major tropical rainforest storylines and developments in 2022. Previous year-in-reviews: 2021 | 2020 | The 2010s | 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2009 The Amazon rainforest. Photo credit: Rhett A. Butler Brazil’s election: Lula defeats Bolsonaro One of the most important developments for tropical rainforests in 2022 was the outcome of Brazil’s presidential election, where Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva narrowly defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Lula, who presided over a sharp drop in Amazon forest deforestation during his terms in office between 2003 and 2010, made saving the Amazon a central part of his bid for the presidency, pledging to rehabilitate Brazil’s international standing on climate and environmental issues. His platform was in stark contrast to Bolsonaro who oversaw the dismantling of environmental regulations and an accompanying increase in deforestation. Rainforest in the Amazon. Photo credit: Rhett A. Butler As president-elect, Lula has pledged to restore the infrastructure that underpins Amazon conservation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

