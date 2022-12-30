Citizen scientists join fight to clean up rivers

From BBC
Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The past year has seen public anger over pollution in rivers and waterways.
According to the environmental charity Earthwatch, people are increasingly taking pollution monitoring into their own hands.
John Pratt used to go fishing on the Evenlode which flows through the Cotswold Hills. Now he takes a chemistry set.
A local resident for 33 years, the river has become part of his life.
So when one summer the crystalline waters resembled soup, he was determined to take action.
Some might join a protest or post images of polluted rivers on social media, but John became a citizen scientist. He’s one of many up and down the country hoping their data will help in the effort to clean up rivers.
During the year, thousands of people have taken part in protests over sewage spills in rivers and on beaches from Essex to Edinburgh. And at the same time, there’s been a boom in citizen scientists turning their attention to the health of the nation’s waterways.
The UK has seen a long tradition of the public getting involved in scientific research, including tracking the numbers of plants, birds and insects.
But as more people spend time out on the water paddle-boarding or wild swimming, there’s growing interest in sounding the alarm on pollution, from plastic to chemicals.
<div