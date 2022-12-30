Degraded soil threatens to exacerbate Bangladesh food crisis

In an effort to feed 170 million people in a rapidly growing economy, Bangladeshi farmers rely on the widespread use of chemical fertilizers to boost production, leaving the country’s soil heavily degraded as a result. The country requires around 38 million tons of food grain. Some farmers are now switching to organic fertilizers to improve the soil health of their agricultural land. The move has also been prompted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has made chemical fertilizers costly in the international market and subsequently in the local market. Farmers are now struggling to produce enough food grain in a cost-efficient manner. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that Bangladesh harvested 35.65 million tons of rice this year, a little short of its original projection. The Russia-Ukraine war, along with export bans in grain-exporting countries including India, have all increased food prices in the country. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in the 2022 Global Report on Food Crises, ranks Bangladesh among more than 50 countries with the highest rates of acute food insecurity, 2020-22. A rice farmer in Bangladesh. Image by Scott Wallace/ World Bank via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). Soil health degradation From 1980-81 and 2015-16, the use of most every kind of nutrient, including nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus, has increased manifolds, according to relevant . For instance, Bangladesh used 365,881 tons of urea (nitrogen) in 1980-81, which reached 1,183,024 tons in 2015-16. As a result, beneficial microorganisms in the soil are rapidly declining. Plants are not…This article was originally published on Mongabay

