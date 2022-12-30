Mongabay’s most impactful investigations of 2022

In 2022, Mongabay continued its mission to hold the powerful to account through its investigative reporting program. Below is a selection of some of our most impactful work this year. Exclusive: Shark finning rampant across Chinese tuna firm’s fleet Following on from Mongabay’s 2021 investigation into Dalian Ocean Fishing, which looked at how the Chinese tuna firm had mistreated its workers, this year our reporters exposed how its fleet had illegally targeted shark in international waters. Based on dozens of interviews with deckhands who worked on Dalian’s boats, we found evidence that the company had harvested more shark fin in the western Pacific Ocean in 2019 than the total estimated shark catch China reported for the nation’s entire longline fleet. Campaigners dubbed the findings a “disaster” for shark conservation efforts. In December, the U.S. Treasury Department placed sanctions on Dalian over its fishing practices. The Long Xing 621, one of DOF’s boats, hauls up a shark in the Atlantic Ocean. The photos were taken by the Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise, which encountered the vessel during an expedition in September 2019. Image by Tommy Trenchard/Greenpeace. Major Brazil palm oil exporter accused of fraud, land-grabbing over Quilombola cemeteries In a year-long probe into the activities of Agropalma, a leading Brazilian palm oil producer, our reporter discovered that the firm was the subject of wide-ranging land grabbing allegations in Brazil’s Pará state. The investigation uncovered what appeared to be systematic fraud on the part of the company: more than half of the 107,000…This article was originally published on Mongabay

