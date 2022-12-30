Restoring Hong Kong’s oyster reefs, one abandoned oyster farm at a time

HONG KONG — Thousands of grayish, oval-shaped oysters pepper the mudflats of far northern Hong Kong, clustering together on fragments of rock lining the shoreline or clamping onto abandoned concrete posts. Despite being stuck in between a proverbial rock and a hard place — the bustling megalopolis of Hong Kong sprawling behind and the spiky skyline of Shenzhen and its 17 million inhabitants just across the water — the area is rippling with activity. Crabs scamper between shells and burrow holes underground; mud hoppers splash between the brackish puddles left by the low tide; and birds zip between branches of mangroves that thrive in this uniquely urban environment. “You can see that this place is full of life,” says Anniqa Law Chung-kiu, conservation project manager for The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Hong Kong, as she carefully treads through the watery mud. “The oyster reef is playing an important role in the local ecosystem.” Oysters growing at Pak Nai, Hong Kong. Image by Peter Yeung for Mongabay. Mangroves at Pak Nai. Image by Peter Yeung for Mongabay. The reef she speaks of is new, one of several her team fashioned from the old posts in the mudflats off Pak Nai, a historic hamlet along Deep Bay in Hong Kong’s northern New Territories region. These diverse habitats provide homes for fish and other marine life. Their creation has opened up space for horseshoe crabs, an endangered species dating back 475 million years. They stabilize shorelines in a way that both mitigates coastal erosion…This article was originally published on Mongabay

