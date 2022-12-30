Top mangrove news of 2022

Not quite aquatic but not fully terrestrial, mangrove forests are uniquely adapted to inhabit the interface between land and sea in the warmer parts of the world. Compared to the vast boreal forests of the north and inland rainforests of the tropics, mangroves are tiny, perched mostly in thin strips along intertidal zones. But research is progressively uncovering their outsize importance to communities both human and ecological: they mitigate climate change as well as protect against its effects; they act as nurseries for fish stocks; they buffer storm swells and ward against erosion; they neutralize pollution. The following is a look at some of the most important mangrove developments of 2022. A mangrove at low tide in Magdalena Bay, Baja California, Mexico. Image by Morgan Erickson-Davis. A freshwater surprise While mangroves are typically found in saltwater environments, there are a handful of known exceptions. Cuba and the U.S. state of Florida both harbor freshwater mangroves, and in 2021 a mangrove forest was discovered some 170 kilometers (106 miles) inland in southern Mexico. A study published in 2022 in the journal Current Biology revealed the discovery of another such forest, this one tucked away in eastern Brazil near where the Amazon River meets the Pacific Ocean — and is the first documented instance of a freshwater mangrove in a coastal or delta region. A mangrove explorer navigates a maze of roots at low tide. Image by Morgan Erickson-Davis. A unique relationship Mangroves inhabiting the saltier side of the spectrum are sometimes…This article was originally published on Mongabay

