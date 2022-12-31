Element Africa: Deadly violence and massive graft at Tanzania and DRC mines

Nigeria’s new oil frontier puts communities at risk, campaigners warn Nigeria’s state-owned oil company started drilling for oil and gas at a field in the Kolmani River in the country’s northeast in November. Environmentalists warn that the project will expose communities and the environment to harm similar to what six decades of oil exploitation have caused in the Niger Delta. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) first announced the discovery of crude oil, gas and condensate in commercial quantity in Kolmani in 2019. President Muhammadu Buhari said the field has 1 billion barrels of oil reserves and 500 billion cubic feet of gas. The governor of Gombe state has however pledged to avoid the “mistakes of the Niger Delta,” where decades of oil and gas exploration by multinationals have severely damaged the environment and destroyed livelihoods. Governor Inuwa Yahaya has promised both a role for local businesses in the value chain and transparency that will protect communities and the environment. “With regard to the issue of the environment, our [state] ministry of environment is working hand in hand with the Federal Ministry of Environment and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited so that we will avoid all the mistakes and pitfalls that have been the big challenge of oil exploration and implementation in the southern part of the country,” he said. But the federal government, which has final responsibility for mineral extraction, has not published an environmental impact assessment of the Kolmani project as required by law. Chima Williams, executive director at Environmental Rights Action/Friends…This article was originally published on Mongabay

