Happisburgh: The Norfolk village crumbling into the sea

From BBC
In a small village on the north Norfolk coast, some residents are wondering how long they’ve got left in their homes before they are lost to the sea.
During the last 20 years, 34 homes have crumbled into the water in Happisburgh because of coastal erosion. Nicola Bayless thinks her home could be the next. She says she is devastated that she might have just spent her last Christmas there.
Along with East Riding in Yorkshire, Happisburgh and other parts of the north Norfolk coast have the highest number of properties at risk from coastal erosion in England.
“I’m angry and I’m heartbroken,” Nicola says. “My children have grown up here, my husband died here and my parents lived here before they died.
“I’m so sad that things have come to this,” the 47-year-old nurse says.
When Nicola, who also works as fitness instructor, moved to Beach Road 18 years ago, her three-bedroom semi was in the middle of the street.
But punishing weather conditions linked to climate change have eroded so much of the village’s soft sandy rock that her house is now the last one before the cliff edge.
Her neighbours have been forced to abandon their homes as the cliffs beneath them crumbled. Nicola knows it is only a matter of time before she also has to leave.
“I walk out of my door and I can see the cliff. I can’t stick my head in the sand about