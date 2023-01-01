Armchair shark detectives needed for Welsh project

From BBC
How do you fancy shark spotting from the comfort of your own home?
Volunteers are being recruited to identify sharks, skates and rays from around the Welsh coast that have been captured on underwater cameras.
Data from more than 90 hours of footage will help conservationists build up a picture of the diversity of species.
Volunteer Matt Thomson said he was already hooked and hoped to see a “really rare” angel shark during his work on the project.
Sharks Inspiring Action and Research with Communities (SIARC ) is a collaboration between Natural Resources Wales and the Zoological Society of London as well as communities in Gwynedd.
Throughout the summer of 2022, protected and critically endangered species were filmed by remote underwater cameras in a special conservation area off the Llyn Peninsula.
Previously for researchers’ eyes only, the footage is now available to everyone via the Instant Wild website.
These “citizen scientists” are asked to log the types of sharks, skates and rays they see, helping to save researchers lots of time and effort.
Joanna Barker from the Zoological Society of London said: “We’ll have a scientist reviewing all the footage, but the citizen scientists will be the validator.
“We’ll be able to compare both the scientist and citizen scientist scores and data and it’ll