Democratizing the deep sea: Q&A with Ocean Discovery League’s Katy Croff Bell

At first, Katy Croff Bell and her team had just wanted to make underwater cameras to give to school students from communities living along the Pacific Ocean. But when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted that plan, another idea took hold. The resulting project led to a low-cost imaging and sensor device that aims to make access to deep seas more available and easier than ever. Today, the tube-shaped device can capture photos and videos, and also record data such as salinity and temperature, at depths down to 1,500 meters, or nearly a mile. The device, named Maka Niu (which roughly translates to “coconut eye” in Hawaiian), was conceived by a team that Bell led at MIT and developed by Ocean Discovery League, a Rhode Island-based nonprofit that she founded in 2021. For context, oceanographers define the deep sea as the region below 200 m (660 feet) where light starts to fade. Accessing these depths is usually a costly affair, leaving out many countries and communities that can’t afford the logistics and technology. “Deep sea exploration is expensive and, as a result, very exclusive,” Bell, a deep-sea explorer, told Mongabay in a video interview. “Our goal is to broaden access to these kinds of tools.” According to a 2022 study published by Bell and her team in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science, the team designed Maka Niu using off-the-shelf hardware, which reduced the cost. The resulting product is a reusable one that currently costs around $1,000 — with Bell hoping to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

