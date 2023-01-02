New app tells donors what communities need to stop deforestation: Q&A with Health in Harmony

How can improving access to doctors and nurses for an Indigenous community in Borneo better protect the region’s fast-depleting rainforest and wildlife? A new app developed by nonprofit organization Health in Harmony answers this by pointing to the alternative: “The cost of accessing health care and lack of alternative livelihoods had led these Indigenous Dayak communities to resort to logging and hunting orangutans to survive.” Health in Harmony didn’t tell the Dayak what they needed to better protect their forests, but instead asked them. The community in Bukit Baka Bukit Raya National Park in Indonesia responded with two solutions to Health in Harmony: help them access health care, and train them to set up sustainable agricultural practices. Eleven months after the Rainforest Exchange app displayed these solutions, donations via the app have facilitated access to health care for 3,000 people in the community. Health in Harmony’s in-house team, consisting of an agricultural technician and agroforestry and reforestation manager, also trained the people on sustainable farming practices. The environmental impact has been huge, according to data from the app: avoided deforestation as a result of this project has kept more than 22 million metric tons of carbon from being released into the atmosphere. “It’s not charity. This is equal footing,” Kinari Webb, founder of Health in Harmony, told Mongabay in a video interview. “We are giving a gift to communities, but they are giving us an even bigger gift by protecting tropical rainforests.” Since 2007, Health in Humanity’s work in reversing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay