Indonesian ‘island auction’ to go ahead despite concerns over permits

JAKARTA — Shares of a private company with the rights to develop tourism facilities inside a marine reserve in Indonesia have reappeared for auction later this month despite the government's plan to annul a key agreement with the firm. Developer PT Leadership Islands Indonesia (LII) is putting up its shares for bidding via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in New York from Jan. 24-30 in an effort to bring in international investors to finance its plans to develop an eco-resort in the Widi Islands, in eastern Indonesia's North Maluku province. The online auction had initially been planned for Dec. 8-14, 2022, but the Indonesian government nipped that in the bud following mounting concerns that the islands were being bundled off to foreign private owners, in direct violation of Indonesian laws. The government also cited the Bali-based developer's failure to obtain the permit required to ensure that development in the islands complies with prevailing zoning plans and guarantees economic and ecological benefits. The government also plans to revoke LII's 2015 memorandum of understanding with local authorities that would allow the company to build an eco-resort and luxury residential properties in the Widi Islands. The agreement included the rights to develop the area for 35 years with a possible extension of another 20 years. "Up until now, the government, in this case the Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, has not been informed about PT LII's plan to put back up its shares for auction on Jan. 24-30 to develop a resort in the…

