Series of small dams pose big cumulative risk to Amazon’s fish and people

Large hydropower dams that obstruct the Amazon basin have long come under fire for their environmental and cultural impact — Belo Monte being the most prominent example. Yet a bigger threat is the cumulative damage from dams created by small hydropower plants and small-scale fish farming, reveals a new study, putting the Amazon’s aquatic ecosystem at risk of “death by a thousand cuts.” Published in Environmental Science & Policy, the study mapped the density of dams of small hydropower plants (SHPs) up to 30 megawatts and aquaculture farms across the state of Rondônia and the city of Manaus in the state of Amazonas. They identified 6,507 small dams in these regions and determined their collective impact “can be profound in the aggregate,” leading to a loss of biodiversity and increased deforestation rates as well as preventing fish migration and impacting Indigenous livelihoods. “We found a huge number of these dams, and this worried us because the tributaries in this area of the Amazon are very important,” Carlos Edwar de Carvalho Freitas, the study’s lead author and professor at the Federal University of Amazonas, told Mongabay by phone. “They form a network that’s essential for the basin for both the flow of nutrients and for the connectivity that allows fish migration.” An aerial view of the construction of Belo Monte dam on the Xingu River in the state of Pará. It’s the largest hydropower plant in the Brazilian Amazon basin, and its construction was shrouded in controversy. Image © Fábio Nascimento/Greenpeace.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

