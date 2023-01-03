Sharks received landmark protection to combat fin trade, but the culling must stop (commentary)

At CITES CoP19, also known as the World Wildlife Conference, 54 requiem shark species, including tiger and bull sharks, six hammerhead shark species and 37 species of guitarfish were added to Appendix II of the CITES Convention which would require the regulation and sustainable management of their trade. This is a landmark move because the shark species which now enjoy CITES protection collectively account for 95% of global shark fin trade. It’s also critical because the population numbers of 18 out of 31 oceanic shark and ray species plummeted by 71% in the past five decades. Besides being hunted for their meat and fins, shark numbers have also been decimated by bycatch, ocean pollution, climate change and their deliberate killing to ensure greater safety for beachgoers. Misleading portrayal of sharks In popular culture, these apex predators are more known for attacking swimmers and surfers — incidents that dominate news headlines on the rare occasion they occur. A 2021 study of 109 shark-related movies from 1958 and 2019 found that all but one had portrayed sharks as a potential threat to humans, with plot summaries emphasizing the risk of shark attacks or people’s fear of the marine predators. Language is indeed a powerful tool to sway public opinion. If sharks were portrayed in the same positive light as dolphins or whales, for example, there would certainly be a lot more public outcry over their relentless killing. Another recent study of media coverage of sharks has warned that the phrase “shark attack”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

