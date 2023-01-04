Climate crisis puts Indigenous Amazonians’ Quarup funeral ritual at risk

The sun had not yet risen when the men and women of the Mehinako people, inhabitants of the Xingu Indigenous Territory in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso, started their drive to the sacred lake 2 kilometers, just over a mile, from their homes. It was the start of rituals preceding a major day of fishing to catch food to feed the guests who would be arriving from other villages for the ancient Quarup funeral ceremony, unique to the Indigenous peoples of this part of the upstream Xingu River Basin. At the edges of the lake, while a shaman sang the songs to protect the fishermen from the stingrays and piranhas, fires were set so the community members could carry out the rituals considered fundamental to preventing interruptions during one of the most important moments of the ceremony that would draw to a close the grieving period of the family of the shaman Iamony Mehinako, who died of COVID-19 in May 2021. One of these practices involves lighting torches and burning the hair off the bodies of the men who enter the water, and of the women who handle the fish for cooking. It’s believed the smell of burning hair scares away venomous animals and prevents other types of accidents. The laughter and games spread a joyous mood among the celebrants, but there was also some concern. Forest fire brigade member Akuykuma Mehinako was at the gathering to help ensure that there would be no problems; special attention was being…This article was originally published on Mongabay

