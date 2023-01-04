Mexico dismantles illegal fishing cartels killing off rare vaquita porpoise

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO — Some of the country’s most ambitious and successful wildlife traffickers are now in jail, officials announced. Mexico’s navy confirmed in a press conference that members of cartels dedicated to the trafficking of totoaba have been arrested and put in prison, effectively dismantling some of the main organized crime groups contributing to declining fish populations in the Gulf of California. Since 2019, officials have managed to arrest seven members of the “Totoaba Cartel” and the leader of the “Cartel of the Sea,” both of whom targeted the endangered fish species for its treasured swim bladder, considered a delicacy when dried and sold at markets in China. Now, those groups appear to be defunct, the navy said. Totoaba are under threat from illegal fishing groups. (Photo courtesy of Semarnat) Totoaba bladders can go for between $20,000 and $80,000 per kilo, Mongabay previously reported, earning them the nickname “the cocaine of the sea.” The arrested cartel members were Mexican and Chinese. They provided fishermen with the expensive nets needed to catch totoaba and then smuggled their bladders to China — often on commercial flights. Last year, Mongabay reported on the difficulty of developing conservation measures for the vaquita, as some experts believe the issue should be left to crime specialists, not biologists or activists. Mexico’s Gulf of California, where the illegal fishing of totoaba (Totoaba macdonaldi) takes place, is also home to the vaquita (Phocoena sinus), a porpoise approximately five feet (1.5 meters) long that often gets caught in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

