President Lula’s first pro-environment acts protect Indigenous people and the Amazon

BRASÍLIA, Brazil — In the first day of his third mandate as Brazil's president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, issued measures to protect the Amazon and Indigenous people, acts highly celebrated by environmentalists and activists as a reversal of an anti-environment-and-Indigenous era from predecessor Jair Bolsonaro. Effective Jan. 2, six decrees revoked or altered measures imposed by Bolsonaro's administration, including the annulment of a decree that encouraged mining in Indigenous lands and protected areas, the resumption of plans to combat deforestation in the Amazon and Cerrado biomes and the resumption of the Amazon Fund, a pool of funding provided to Brazil by developed nations to finance a variety of programs aimed at halting deforestation that was stalled under Bolsonaro. "Our goal is to achieve zero deforestation in the Amazon and zero emission of greenhouse gases in the electricity matrix, in addition to stimulating the reuse of degraded pastureland. Brazil does not need to deforest in order to maintain and expand its strategic agricultural frontier," Lula said Jan. 1 during his inauguration speech before the National Congress. "We will not tolerate violence against minorities, deforestation and environmental degradation, which have already done so much harm to the country." He noted that the government transition office diagnosed Bolsonaro's government as "appalling," stating, "They have destroyed the protection of the environment." Right after the publication of the decrees in Brazil's official gazette, Norway announced the immediate release of already available funding for new projects. "On Day 1, President Lula confirmed his ambitions to reduce…

