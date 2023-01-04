Whitehaven coal mine: Friends of the Earth to launch legal fight

From BBC
Published37 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Friends of the Earth is to take legal action against the government over its decision to approve the UK’s first major coal mine in more than 40 years.
The environmental campaign group argues Communities Secretary Michael Gove “acted unlawfully” when he approved the project in Cumbria last month.
The mine, near Whitehaven, is expected to extract millions of tonnes of coking coal for steel production each year.
The government has been approached for comment.
Having initially been approved by Cumbria County Council in 2020, the mine became the subject of a public inquiry in 2021 and then the government repeatedly delayed its decision over the project’s fate.
It was eventually given backing in December, but Friends of the Earth says it will file a legal claim later this month as it believes Mr Gove “failed to account for the significant climate impacts”.
The company behind the Woodhouse Colliery scheme, West Cumbria Mining, argues it will create 500 highly skilled jobs with potential for 1,500 more in the supply chain.
Opponents say the mine would create more greenhouse emissions and its approval is contrary to the UK government’s stated net zero goals.
Niall Toru, lawyer at Friends of the Earth, said: “With the world facing a climate emergency, we shouldn’t have to take this challenge to court.
“Any sensible government should be choosing to leave coal in the