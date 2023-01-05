Energy crisis: MPs call for 'war effort' on insulation

From BBC
A cross party group of MPs have called for a “war effort” to improve the energy efficiency of UK homes.
In a far-reaching report, the Environmental Audit Committee says a “window of opportunity” was missed last summer to get more homes insulated.
The report also recommends a faster move away from fossil fuels, with greater focus on tidal power and wind turbines onshore.
78% of the UK’s energy needs are still being met by burning fossil fuels.
“We must fix our leaky housing stock, which is a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and wastes our constituents’ hard-earned cash,” says Philip Dunne, the Conservative MP who chairs the Environmental Audit Committee,
“There have been significant missed opportunities in recent months: the Government could have gone further and faster”
The UK has some of the leakiest homes in Europe and progress to improve them has been slow.
It wasn’t always that way. The number of energy efficiency annual installations peaked in 2012 at 2.3m thanks to government subsidies, but after David Cameron slashed support numbers fell, with fewer than 100,000 upgrades installed in 2021.
The MPs call for more money to be spent on insulation with the target of 2.5m homes being upgraded each year by 2030.
“The Government has committed £6.6bn this parliament and a further £6bn to 2028 to make buildings more energy efficient,” a government spokesperson said, in response to the MPs report.