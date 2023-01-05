Locals fight to save ‘a piece of the sea’ in Venezuela’s Andes

When Nelly Flores looks out over the Urao Lagoon, she smiles and asks me: “Do you know what those dots moving in the water are?” Mosquitoes, I guess. Nelly shakes her head and her smile widens. “No. They’re not mosquitoes. They’re, they’re … baby fish. What are they called?” She picks up her cellphone to search. “Alevines, they are alevins!” she says proudly, not so much for finding the right name as for the life she sees flourishing in a spot where for years there was only dryness and death. Nelly Flores is an Indigenous Mucumbú, one of the six ethnic groups that inhabit the town of Lagunillas in Venezuela’s Mérida state. Her grandfather, Nolberto Flores Rangel, was the cacique, or chief, who served as the protector of the lagoon. Today Nelly leads the NGO Fundalaguna, which she created in 2016 to focus public attention on saving the lagoon. Nelly Flores, an Indigenous Mucumbú, leads the NGO Fundalaguna, which she created in 2016 to help protect the Urao Lagoon. Image by María Fernanda Rodríguez. Accompanying Nelly on this visit to the lagoon are Elismar and Cleidymar, 11 and 10 years old, leaders in Fundalaguna’s eco children’s brigade, which was created in local schools to promote environmental awareness. The girls are also Mucumbú and had never seen life in the Urao Lagoon. But now they’re excited to see fish, ducks and a heron. “I see the lagoon as a sister and a mother. I love to see it full, because I…This article was originally published on Mongabay

