Sierra Madre: The deadly battle to save a rainforest in the Philippines

From BBC
Francisco Elle is haunted by the faces of children he could not save.
It’s what drives him deep into the dense rainforests of the vast Sierra Madre mountain range day after day, carrying a heavy wicker bag full of fresh saplings on his shoulders.
His lean figure ducks under a thick ceiling of leaves. Even with his glasses falling to the end of his nose, he manages to avoid being tripped by exposed tree roots as he hurries along a faint trail to his latest tree planting site.
Following him is tough going, especially as clouds roll down the hillside brushing the tips of the branches with a fresh mist of rain.
He once made a living chopping down these trees which had taken centuries to grow. Now in his 50s, he has turned from illegal logger to forest ranger after witnessing what he describes as “nature’s revenge”.
More than 1,000 people were killed when Francisco’s village, along with several others, was washed away by a landslide in December 2004.
“I saw lifeless children all lined up on the street while the houses were all destroyed. There weren’t any houses left, even ours was gone. When I remember the things we did, I feel helpless,” he said during one of the few breaks he was willing to take that day.
Does he feel guilty about his past?
He turns away in tears. After several minutes, he answers: “I blame myself. Maybe if I didn’t cut trees, maybe it