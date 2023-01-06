Can the UK's race to space take off?

From BBC
The first-ever orbital rocket launch from British soil is set to blast off on Monday, marking the start of the UK’s race to space.
The ambition is to turn the country into a global player in space – from manufacturing satellites, to building rockets and creating new spaceports. But can the UK carve out a place in an increasingly crowded market – and why try to reach for the stars?
“We are the guinea pigs,” says Melissa Thorpe.
“It is the first time any of us have done this, so it’s been quite a learning experience.”
Melissa is in charge of Spaceport Cornwall, which is about to attempt its very first foray into space.
She’s showing me around their base at Newquay Airport.
There’s all the usual hubbub of activity: passengers arriving, suitcases being loaded, planes being fuelled.
But there’s also something more surprising on the tarmac: a 21m-long rocket.
A team is busy prepping it for the first ever launch from UK soil that will take satellites into orbit around the Earth.
But this is a blast off with a difference.
There won’t be a vertical launch from the ground. Instead, the rocket is fixed underneath the wing of a modified jumbo jet. Once the