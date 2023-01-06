From deforestation to restoration: Policy plots path to Amazon recovery

At his inauguration on Jan. 1 as Brazil’s new president, Inácio Lula da Silva reiterated a promise to reach zero deforestation and to recover degraded land. He’d already made the same commitment in a speech at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt in November — an event that the outgoing president, Jair Bolsonaro, notably missed. The plans to restore state control over the rainforest to curb deforestation and other criminal activity after four years of Bolsonaro’s policies are already in place. But projects to restore forests and degraded farmlands remain sketchy. Some attempts to provide greater detail emerged from the Science Panel for the Amazon (SPA) at COP27, which presented the policy brief “Transforming the Amazon through ‘Arcs of Restoration.’” The report provides the scientific basis to guide debates and decisions around the large-scale recovery of deforested and degraded areas of the Amazon Rainforest. Reversing the current destruction is crucial to climate change mitigation, biodiversity conservation, and the social well-being of local populations, but the effort depends on multiple factors, starting with halting deforestation. “There’s a great opportunity for restoration because of a great need,” Jos Barlow, a professor of conservation science at Lancaster University in the U.K. and one of the report’s authors, told Mongabay by phone. “This policy brief helps reduce the risks of the effort failing, of the proposed actions not generating the expected benefits.” Approximately 17% of the Amazon has already been deforested. Another 17% is in various stages of degradation from selective logging, fire, forest…This article was originally published on Mongabay

