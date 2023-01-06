Sumatran tiger arrives at Tacoma captive-breeding program

A known breeding Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sondaica) has made its way to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington state, in hopes it will produce more cubs of this critically endangered big cat. The zoo is set to debut Sanjiv, an 11-year-old male tiger weighing in at 130 kilograms (286 pounds), to the public on Jan. 6. Sanjiv has already fathered four cubs, and keepers and conservationists hope he will mate with the two female Sumatran tigers on site, Kali, 9 years old, and Indah, who is 8. Sanjiv was transferred in December from the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center, but keepers say he’s already adjusting well to his new home. “[Sanjiv] is a very social and expressive tiger who loves to interact with his keepers and our two female tigers,” assistant curator Erin Pritchard said in a press release. “He’s always chuffing and vocalizing, and he’s fascinated with the swinging gibbons and other species that share his Asian Forest Sanctuary home.” Breeding can prove difficult, however. Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium lost a female Sumatran tiger in 2021 after a male mortally wounded her during a breeding introduction. Sumatran tigers (Panthera tigris sumatrae) are named after their home in Indonesia, a tropical, forested island larger than California. They are the smallest of living tigers, and the only tiger left that inhabits an island. As a top predator, the Sumatran tiger plays a key role in the island’s ecosystems. Although scientists are currently debating tiger taxonomy, Sumatran tigers…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay