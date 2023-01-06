Wind generated a record amount of electricity in 2022

From BBC
Great Britain produced a record amount of wind-powered electricity in 2022, according to the National Grid.
More electricity came from renewable and nuclear power sources than from fossil fuels gas and coal, the second highest after 2020.
Replacing fossil fuels with green power is a core way for the world to tackle the impacts of climate change.
Sources like wind and solar are also significantly cheaper and should lead to cheaper bills in the long-run.
Scientists, governments and the UN say switching to renewable power is crucial as the effects of global warming are already being felt, including in the UK, which last year recorded its hottest year since records began.
Gas remained the single most significant source of electricity last year, the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) said, but electricity from wind turbines continued to grow in importance.
Overall 48.5% of electricity came from renewable and nuclear power, compared to 40% from gas and coal power stations.
On a single day in November, more than 70% of electricity was produced by wind, or around 20GW. That’s enough power to heat about 1700 homes for a year.
That record was again broken on 30 December when 20.918GW was generated by wind turbines.
For five months of the year (February, May, October, November and December), more than half of electricity came from so-called zero carbon electricity sources renewable and nuclear.
