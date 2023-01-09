Accelerating biodiversity-positive impact: A conversation with Silverstrand Capital’s Kelvin Chiu

Among the planetary challenges we face, biodiversity loss often takes a back seat to climate change. However, interest in “nature-based solutions” is rising as more people recognize the opportunities presented by protecting and restoring natural ecosystems. For example, restoring a degraded tract of mangroves can sequester vast amounts of carbon while simultaneously buffering against storm damage and bolstering fisheries. Nonetheless many nature-based solutions are still primarily built around the value of the carbon sequestered rather than value of biodiversity or the other services afforded by a healthy and productive ecosystem. Accordingly, unless a project or initiative can make a strong case based on carbon alone, it can struggle to secure support, whether that’s seed capital, funding to go to scale, or donations. Seeing this as a major gap, last year Silverstrand Capital–a Singapore-based family office–launched an accelerator program to catalyze investment in biodiversity by providing capital, in-kind services and coaching, and other forms of support to companies and organizations that are developing “biodiversity-positive” innovations and projects that go beyond carbon. “Climate action is important, but climate is just one aspect of planetary health,” Silverstrand Capital’s Founder Kelvin Chiu told Mongabay. “Collectively we should widen our perspectives beyond carbon. Nature is inherently complex, and biodiversity as a metric captures such complexity more holistically than carbon.” “What is good for nature is good for climate, but what is good for climate is not necessarily good for nature. Many climate investments don’t improve nature and some indeed harm nature, like biofuels, hydroelectric dams,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

