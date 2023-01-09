‘Funai is ours’: Brazil’s Indigenous affairs agency is reclaimed under Lula

BRASÍLIA, Brazil — “We, civil servants, are reopening Funai to Indigenous peoples,” anthropologist Janete Carvalho announced in a recent act at the headquarters of Brazil’s federal agency for Indigenous affairs. Under former president Jair Bolsonaro, she said, Funai officials were “really forced to not fulfill our mission” over the past four years. “We, civil servants, are reopening Funai to its institutional mission.” The act reunited some 300 people in Brasília in the morning of Jan. 2, the very first day after the inauguration of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. It also marked the start of a “new era” for the institution, whose formal name was changed that day from the National Indian Foundation to the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples — a request from Native peoples leaders accepted by Lula. “We spent four years with a feeling of being suffocated, of [Funai] being occupied by people with no legitimacy to work with Indigenous issues,” said Fernando Fedola, the head of Indigenistas Associados (INA), an Indigenist association of Funai officials. “They took over Funai to work from inside Funai against Indigenous rights.” Fedola called it “a very emotional moment, of really retaking [Funai],” as attacks on Indigenous peoples and their rights under Bolsonaro also constituted an attack on Funai’s employees. “It is almost like a catharsis. Like in soccer, celebrating the goal,” he said. “It’s an exorcism. We have rock salt here, to remove bad energies from the environment.” The crowd also cheered the new minister of Indigenous peoples, longtime activist Sonia…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay