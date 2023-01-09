In Ecuador, communities protecting a ‘terrestrial coral reef’ face a mining giant

INTAG VALLEY, ECUADOR — Hundreds of moths land on a white sheet, lit like a false moon in the still, dark forest. Elegant silver ones, fist-sized moths with spots on their wings, fuzzy little citrine fellows, some exquisitely camouflaged in neutral tones, and some shouting their toxicity in vivid color. For three nights, we lure them with bright lamps and watch as they emerge and dance on the property of Carlos Zorrilla in the Intag Valley, Ecuador — one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. “On many nights, I see something I haven’t seen before,” Zorrilla said. “After all these years, I’m still finding new species that I haven’t seen in 20 or 30 years … You get a real sense of the biodiversity of a place when you do something like this.” For decades, Zorrilla has been a leader in the effort to conserve, restore and defend the cloud forests in Intag, and of what he and other locals say is the longest continuous resistance movement against mining in Latin America. Carlos Zorrilla “light sheeting” to observe moths on his property in the cloud forests of Intag Valley, Ecuador. Photo by Liz Kimbrough. When Zorrilla greets us at the edge of his property on a sunny day in late November, his face doesn’t betray decades of struggle. He smiles broadly under a bushy white mustache, two golden retrievers prancing at his heels. “Welcome to paradise,” he says. Paradise is an apt description. Imagine a jungle. Now cool…This article was originally published on Mongabay

