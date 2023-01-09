Jail, but no justice, for perps in Indonesian palm oil corruption case

JAKARTA — Anticorruption activists in Indonesia have criticized as too lenient the sentences handed down by an Indonesian court against officials at the center of a cooking oil shortage that rocked the world’s top producer of palm oil. A trade ministry official, a prominent economist, and three palm oil executives were on Jan. 4 convicted and sentenced to between one and three years in prison for violating a requirement to ensure palm oil supplies for the domestic market. The court also fined each of the men 100 million rupiah ($6,400). The punishment handed down was far more lenient than the seven to 12 years in jail and 1 billion rupiah ($64,000) in fines that prosecutors had sought. “There’s no deterrent effect because the fines to compensate for the state loss are not significant,” said Riawan Tjandra, a law professor at Atma Jaya Yogyakarta University. “So there’s no restorative justice at all due to the lenient sentences.” Riawan told Mongabay that the verdict failed to provide sense of justice, given that the case involved a ministry official, who was sworn to serve the public. “He’s supposed to protect the public, but instead he conspired [with the others] so that the public would be denied its rights,” he said. “Cooking oil is a crucial issue because it’s a public good, and thus people are supposed to be able to easily get it.” A palm oil smallholder farmer in Riau, Indonesia. Image by Hans Nicholas Jong/Mongabay. Shirking domestic obligations The scandal broke in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

