Spaceport Cornwall: From pasty memes to rocket launch

In the early days of Cornwall’s bid to build a spaceport “we got laughed at”, Spaceport Cornwall boss Melissa Thorpe recalls.
“There were memes of pasties and cream teas being sent into space… but here we are.”
The first orbital space launch from the UK is due to take off on Monday from Cornwall Airport Newquay, eight years after it was shortlisted as a potential spaceport site.
Virgun Orbit’s jumbo jet – Cosmic Girl – will take off with the LauncherOne rocket attached beneath its wing.
It will fly up to 35,000ft – about 10.5km – where the rocket will detach and blast off at high speed, putting nine satellites into orbit at an altitude of 555km.
Ms Thorpe said: “It is really hard to do – it is rocket science, and the longer we wait the more excited I get.
“It is going to feel so good and quite emotional for myself and my team when it does happen.”
“All the way through there has been a fair amount of scepticism,” Louis Gardner, the Cornwall Councillor with current responsibility for the project said.
Cornwall Council has put £12m into the spaceport project, alongside £7.85m from central government.
Mr Gardner said: “By investing in the spaceport we have not just invested to launch rockets into space. We have invested in a whole industry.”
He said there are now