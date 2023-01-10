Indonesia’s biofuel push must go beyond palm oil to reduce risk, experts say

JAKARTA — Indonesia must develop a new feedstock alternative to palm oil as the government intensifies an ambitious biofuel program meant to move away from diesel, observers say. From February this year, diesel sold at the pump must be a blend of 65% fossil diesel and 35% plant-based biodiesel, or B35. The currently available blend of diesel is B30, which means it contains 30% biofuel, derived from palm oil. This intensification, set to increase to B50 by 2025, and eventually B100 — biofuel with zero fossil diesel — will invariably mean more oil palm plantations will have to be established. And with new plantations comes the associated risk of an increase in deforestation, experts warn. “From the studies that we collected … there’s a resounding theme,” Anggalia Putri, from the environmental NGO Madani, said at a recent discussion in Jakarta. “It looks like additional lands will be needed [to meet the biofuel demand].” She cited a 2021 study by the Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR), an Indonesian policy think tank, that estimated 4 million to 6 million hectares (10 million to 15 million acres) of land will have to be converted into oil palm plantations to fulfill domestic and export demand for palm biofuel by 2024. That’s in addition to the existing oil palm estate in Indonesia of more than 16 million hectares (40 million acres) — an area the size of Florida. Indonesia is by far the world’s biggest producer of palm oil, but even so faces a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

