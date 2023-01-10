Murdered Belize environmentalist helped boost marine conservation through technology

The conservation community is mourning after an environmentalist in Belize was killed in his home while celebrating New Year’s Eve. Jon Ramnarace, who worked on protected area patrol and marine conservation technology, was shot and killed alongside his brother David in Belize City on December 31. Their spouses were also shot but remain in critical condition, according to local reports. Jon Ramnarace was 29. “Jon was very personable and had immediately become an asset to our team,” the Turneffe Atoll Sustainability Association (TASA), where he worked, said in a statement. “He was funny, witty and solutions-oriented … His impact on the organization and the TASA team was significant. It is surely hard to process the untimely death of such a vibrant and dedicated conservation warrior.” The main suspect, police corporal Elmer Nah, 39, was taken into custody the first week of January and charged with two counts of murder and attempted murder, deadly means of harm and dangerous harm. Nah was previously under internal investigation by the police for his alleged involvement in an illegal drug plane that was captured by authorities in November 2021. Although Nah has been out of service since that case, his ultimate acquittal led to public outcry about investigations into law enforcement, one reason why officials are reportedly considering using a special prosecutor for the upcoming murder trial. A date for the trial is pending. The motive for the killing has not yet been made public. Ramnarace (left) at the Tikal Summit hosted by Global…This article was originally published on Mongabay

