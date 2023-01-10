Rumors and misconceptions threaten tokay geckos in Bangladesh

DHAKA – In the hopes of becoming overnight millionaires, five wildlife traffickers tried to sell a tokay gecko (Gekko gecko), locally known as takkhak, in Bangladesh’s border district of Panchagarh. Posing as buyers, on Nov. 18 police apprehended the traffickers, who were asking for 30 million taka (about US$ 300,000). The irony is that the traffickers were unlikely to get anywhere near their asking price for the gecko. And yet, misconceptions about the medicinal benefits of geckos are so widespread that these common nocturnal lizards are often hunted in forests around Bangladesh. The tokay gecko is found in northeastern India, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh; throughout Southeast Asia, including Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia; and toward western New Guinea. The lizard’s native habitat is on trees and cliffs of the rainforest. It adapts to rural human habitats as well, roaming walls and ceilings at night in search of insect prey. As insects are attracted to lights, the gecko often follows its prey to villages. Though tokay geckos are widespread and ecologically flexible, rampant trade of the species has led to localized population declines in parts of Bangladesh, China, Indonesia and Thailand. In Bangladesh, gecko populations are estimated to have declined by 50% as a result of collection for the novel medicinal claims, the study said. Although the tokay gecko’s native habitat is on trees and cliffs of rainforests, it adapts to rural human habitats as well, roaming walls and ceilings at night in search of insect prey. Image by Sabit…This article was originally published on Mongabay

