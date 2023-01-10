UK rocket failure is a setback, not roadblock

From BBC
The failure of the first ever satellite mission launched from UK soil is a setback but not a roadblock to the country’s space plans.
The rocket suffered an “anomaly” late on Monday night after its release by a jumbo jet operated by the American Virgin Orbit company.
The satellites it was carrying could not be released and were lost.
But plans for the UK to become a satellite-launching state are already well advanced.
Launches are planned in Scotland, from Sutherland and Shetland.
These would be the more traditional type of launch system in which the rocket goes straight up from the ground.
The mission had been billed as a major milestone for UK space, marking the birth of a home-grown launch industry. The ambition is to turn the country into a global player – from manufacturing satellites, to building rockets and creating new spaceports.
Deputy CEO of the UK Space Agency, Ian Annett, said it showed “how difficult” getting into orbit actually was – but predicted further launches within the next 12 months.
“We get up, we go back, we try again, that’s what defines us,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
Crowds that had gathered on Monday night at Spaceport Cornwall, from where the jumbo jet took off, were deeply disappointed.
