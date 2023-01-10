UK space launch: Historic Cornwall rocket launch ends in failure

From BBC
The first ever satellite mission launched from UK soil has ended in failure.
A jumbo jet operated by the American Virgin Orbit company carried a rocket out of Newquay, Cornwall, to release it high over the Atlantic Ocean.
The rocket ignited and appeared to be ascending correctly. But word then came from the company that the rocket had suffered an “anomaly”.
The satellites it was carrying could not be released and were lost.
The Virgin Orbit system is relatively new. It’s only been in operation since 2020.
It suffered a failure on its maiden outing but this was followed up by four successful flights.
Matt Archer, the launch director at the UK Space Agency, said the issue occurred in the upper segment of the rocket.
“The second-stage engine had a technical anomaly and didn’t reach the required orbit,” he explained.
“That’s now part of an investigation by Virgin Orbit and a number of government departments,” he told BBC News.
More than 2,000 spectators and VIPs had gathered at Cornwall Newquay Airport to watch the 747 leave. They drifted away as news filtered through that something had gone wrong.
Rockets have been sent to space from the UK before, but not to put satellites in orbit. Those earlier efforts were part of military exercises or for atmospheric research, and the vehicles involved came straight back down.
