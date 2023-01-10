What are El Niño and La Niña, and how do they change the weather?

From BBC
Global temperatures and rain patterns are affected by a climate phenomenon called the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) system.
It has two opposite states – El Niño and La Niña – both of which significantly alter the weather across the globe.
For the last few years, the world has been in successive La Niña periods, which has lowered temperatures and brought heavy rains to Canada and Australia.
Winds blowing along the Equator above the Pacific Ocean – from South America in the east towards Asia in the west – were stronger than normal.
These “trade winds” pile warm water off the coast of Asia, raising the sea surface level. In the east, near the Americas, cold water flows upwards to the surface.
During El Niño the opposite happens – weaker trade winds mean the warm water spreads out back towards the Americas, and less cold water rises towards the surface.
The phenomenon was first observed by Peruvian fisherman back in the 1600s.
They noticed that the warm waters seemed to peak near the Americas in December, and nicknamed it “El Niño de Navidad”, Christ Child in Spanish.
Not every El Niño or La Niña event is the same, but scientists have observed some typical effects:
Temperatures
Global temperatures increase by about