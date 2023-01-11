Deforestation ‘out of control’ in reserve in Brazil’s cattle capital

TRIUNFO DO XINGU, Brazil — Lenice Divina Ramos weaves through knee-high weeds and scorched shrubs before halting abruptly near the slice of jungle where, not long ago, she found the charred carcass of her pet monkey. “The little fellow had no way to escape,” she says wistfully, waving toward the burnt-orange patch of vegetation that remains. “The flames came and burned everything. They burned the farm; they burned the forest, too.” A few months earlier, in mid-2022, at the height of the Amazon’s dry season, out-of-control flames swept through her 20-hectare (49-acre) plot in the Triunfo do Xingu reserve, in the Amazonian state of Pará. Lenice Divina Ramos stands near the patch of forest she was preserving on her property, in the Triunfo do Xingu reserve in Brazil’s Amazon. Landowners here are required to keep 80% of the forest on their properties intact — but much of this forest was engulfed by flames in September, when a fire she says was started by a neighbor invaded Ramos’s plot of land. Image by Ana Ionova for Mongabay. The fire engulfed everything in its way, including the roughly 2,000 cocoa trees that Ramos had planted two years earlier on land razed by her father some three decades ago. “It was a big setback for me,” says Ramos, 51, who had planted the cocoa in hopes of earning a sustainable income in the future. “Two years of hard work were wiped out, just like that.” She’s not certain how the fire started but…This article was originally published on Mongabay

