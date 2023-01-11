Podcast: At COP 15, Biodiversity Finance, Indigenous Rights, and Corporate Influence

In December, the UN Biodiversity Conference concluded with a historic commitment agreed to by nearly 200 nations, the Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework (GBF), a commitment that aims to halt and reverse global biodiversity loss by 2030. Including 23 targets and four goals, the framework is lauded by experts, Indigenous leaders, and scientists alike, but with some key reservations. Here to discuss them on the podcast is Montreal-based Mongabay editor Latoya Abulu, who shares what happened as well as the concerns and questions that many still have. Listen here: Along with Mongabay-India editor Sahana Ghosh, Latoya gathered the viewpoints of delegates at the conference, who said that while the agreement is a landmark, it may not be enough to achieve global climate mitigation goals. Indigenous leaders voiced their approval of the recognition of their rights in the GBF, but say that the lack of numerical targets to hit the reduction of the extinction of species, the reduction of the use of pesticides, and other targets are concerning. Protest action against the involvement and lobbying of the private sector at COP15. Image by ETC Group. Among those concerns cited are the lack of legal consequences for corporations for environmentally harmful business practices, and the inclusion of “biodiversity credits” in the text, which are purportedly to offset biodiversity damage. Latoya explains why this is troubling to experts who say that biodiversity loss, unlike carbon emissions, cannot be offset with credits. COP 15 President Huang Runqiu at the COP15 closing plenary in Montreal. Image by…This article was originally published on Mongabay

