Venezuela’s Yapacana National Park suffering increasing mining deforestation: report

Illegal gold mining is accelerating deforestation in one of Venezuela's most threatened national parks, a new report from Amazon Conservation revealed. Satellite imagery analyzed by the NGO shows that thousands of excavators, bulldozers and other illegal mining equipment are clearing the rainforest in the southwestern part of Yapacana National Park, located in the Venezuelan state of Amazonas. The images, taken between 2021 and 2022, recorded over 750 hectares (1,870 acres) of deforestation in one of the most active mining areas of the park. "Seven hundred and fifty hectares in two years in a national park is quite significant," Matt Finer, senior research specialist at Amazon Conservation and the Director of Monitoring of the Amazon Project (MAAP), told Mongabay. Previous reports from Amazon Conservation quantified just how much equipment there was in the area — approximately 4,100 camps and 3,800 pieces of machinery — but it wasn't clear whether they were staying in place or pushing into new parts of the park. "I thought they were just kind of hunkered down and not really expanding," Finer said of the mining sites. "It wasn't until we did this report that I saw they're actually expanding. The density of mining activity is some of the worst we've seen anywhere in the Amazon." The satellite data comes from Planet. Forest loss alerts come from the University of Maryland and the World Resource Institute's Global Forest Watch platform. Amazon Conservation's report is part of its Monitoring of the Amazon Project (MAAP).

