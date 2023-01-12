Dolphins 'shout' to get heard over noise pollution

From BBC
Dolphins struggle to hear each other and cooperate in a world of increasing noise pollution, a new study reveals.
They are one of many marine mammals that rely on whistles and echolocation to work together for hunting and reproducing.
But noise pollution from human activity like shipping and construction have risen dramatically in recent years.
If they are no longer able to cooperate it could have detrimental effects, the researchers said.
“If groups of animals in the wild are less efficient at foraging cooperatively, then this will negatively impact individual health, which ultimately impacts population health,” said co-author Stephanie King, associate professor at the University of Bristol.
Sound is one of the most important senses for marine animals. Unlike light, which is quickly absorbed by water, it can travel tens if not hundreds of kilometres.
As a result, cetaceans – whales, dolphins, porpoises – have developed a complex range of sounds to “talk” to each other.
It was already known that they will increase the volume of their calls or the frequency to try and compensate for noise pollution caused by human activity.
Pernille Mayer Sørenson, a PhD candidate at Bristol University who led the research team which included the Dolphin Research Centre and St Andrews University, said: “We knew from previous studies that noise