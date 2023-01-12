El Salvador poised for big year of roadbuilding, despite environmental concerns

President Nayib Bukele, now entering the last year of his term, has spent much of the previous four years trying to modernize El Salvador’s roads. His government has repaired new bridges and tunnels, widened highways and built new overpasses. But the environmental impacts of some of those projects, whether it be deforestation or interrupting the routes of migratory birds, has often proven controversial. 2023 is poised to be yet another big year for roadbuilding in El Salvador. Bukele has said that virtually the country’s entire network of paved roads needs to be rehabilitated, blaming previous governments for neglecting national infrastructure over the last thirty years. Last month, his government announced that the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOP) would be starting dozens of “large-scale” road projects this year. “We’re going to carry out the largest investment in public works in the history of El Salvador in 2023,” Minister Romeo Rodríguez Herrera said. The budget for public works is slated for around $679 million. Rodríguez has said the government carries out the necessary environmental impact studies before moving forward with a project but that sometimes cutting down trees is inevitable. Construction on the Gerardo Barrios bypass, for example, reportedly cleared nearly 2,000 trees and required the installation of reservoirs to prevent stress on the country’s water supply. MOP didn’t respond to a request for comment. The Los Chorros highway is just one of several ambitious infrastructure projects planned for 2023. (Photo courtesy of Ministry of Public Works) One of the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

