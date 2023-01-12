Harpy eagle: the challenge of protecting the Amazon’s largest bird of prey

“Keeping the nest tree standing and protecting a small area around that tree is one of our goals,” says Tânia Sanaiotti, founder of the Harpy Eagle Project, 25 years old now. “If you leave only the nest tree there in the middle of nowhere, the nestling won’t be able to take its first flight. It is very important to keep some tall trees where the nestling will be able to develop its muscles. Considered vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, the harpy eagle (Harpia harpyja) is one of the world’s largest birds of prey. Since the 19th century, it has lost more than 40% of its territory, which ranges from Mexico to Argentina. In Brazil, the bird used to be found in all biomes. Today, large, functional and diverse populations are found only in the Amazon. Monogamous, harpies use the same nest for decades, having a chick every three years. The Sumaúma (Ceiba pentandra), the Brazil nut tree (Bertholletia excelsa), the jatobá (Hymenaea courbaril) and the angelim (Dinizia excelsa) are their favorite trees, the tallest in the forest and also the most coveted by loggers. Endowed with a large fork, the chosen trees need to provide space for the arrival and departure of the nests, which can be up to 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) in diameter. There, the chicks develop for five months before venturing their first flight, from 15 to 30 meters (49 to 98 feet) away. Once the musculature…This article was originally published on Mongabay

