Across the tropics, mammal activity doesn’t vary much, study shows

When do weasels sleep? Where do the wild pigs roam? And do jaguars keep their prey up at night? A new study published in the journal Nature Communications examines when and why mammals eat, sleep and move about, using 2.3 million camera trap photos from the Neotropics, Afrotropics, and Indo-Malayan tropics. The team found surprisingly consistent patterns of daily activity across the globe. In all of these regions, large carnivores and omnivores (animals that eat both meat and plants) were more likely to be active during the day, while larger herbivores (plant eaters) were more likely to be nocturnal. “You would think there would be some variation between ecosystems as far apart as Africa and South America,” study lead author Andrea F. Vallejo-Vargas, a Ph.D. candidate at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences, said in a press release. But there was surprisingly little. “Think of it as parallel evolutionary or ecological processes happening across the world at the same time, yielding the same results over and over.” Camera trap photo of a gorilla used in the study. Photo via Tropical Ecology Assessment and Monitoring (TEAM) Network. A giant anteater captured on camera trap. Photo via TEAM. Insectivores were the exception, with larger species being more active during the day in the Americas, but more active at night in Africa and Asia. The activity patterns of carnivores, particularly top predators, were found to match the activity patterns of their prey, with small prey mostly trying to avoid predators. Mammal activity patterns…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay